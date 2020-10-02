Lawrence Cager doubtful to return vs. Broncos

Another Jets wide receiver bit the dust. This time it was rookie Lawrence Cager.

Cager is doubtful to return to Thursday’s game against the Broncos with a hamstring injury. He fell awkwardly going out for a pass in the second quarter and came up holding his hamstring. Cager was able to walk off under his own power, but he’s likely done for the night.

This was Cager’s second career NFL game. He made his NFL debut last week against the Colts. The Jets are now down to five healthy wide receivers after dressing six for the game.

Jamison Crowder, Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and Josh Malone remain.