Lawrence Butler's solo dinger (3)

Keys needed just 1:01 to defeat Pegula, knocking out the second top-3 seed in the women's bracket in two days.
Brian Burns missed his second straight practice on Monday while he holds out for a new long-term contract.
The Rams wouldn't rule out Cooper Kupp for Week 1.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The Raiders are breaking in a new QB at altitude against a division rival. Sign us up.
Rudolph wants to retire with the Vikings, who he played with for 10 years.
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
Now atop the AL West, the Mariners face a daunting final month as they chase a division title
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.