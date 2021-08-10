Lawmakers seek political ends using massive federal workers retirement fund

Members of Congress from both parties are trying to turn the massive federal employee pension fund into a tool for their political ends, using its huge financial sway to support or oppose certain industries.

Why it matters: The half-trillion-dollar Thrift Savings Plan is the largest defined-contribution retirement plan in the world. But those charged with overseeing it say politicizing any of its investment decisions risks its overall financial health.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Democrats want to use it to go after fossil fuel companies. Republicans want to bar Chinese-owned firms getting any money.

The Democratic chairman of the Senate committee overseeing the fund — and which will consider President Biden's new nominees to the board running it — feels any effort to use the TSP to advance policy goals is misguided, an aide tells Axios.

What's happening: Biden last week nominated four new members of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, which oversees the Thrift Savings Plan.

Progressives are pushing for Biden's nominees to divest the fund's assets from fossil fuel companies. The Revolving Door Project, a progressive good-government group, called on one of the nominees to "rise to the occasion" and lead that effort.

Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) requested a study this year on the feasibility of that fossil fuel divestment. Hassan is a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, which will consider Biden's new nominees.

Merkley told The Daily Poster last week he has pressed the Biden administration “to ensure that divestment is a priority for appointees to the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board."

What they're saying: HSGAC Chairman Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) is cool on investment decisions that aren't financially rooted.

"Sen. Peters does not think that federal employees’ retirement funds should be used as a political football," a committee aide told Axios.

"Forcing FRTIB to make investment decisions based on political whims could end up harming the federal government’s competitiveness as an employer at a time when we need to be attracting the most talented individuals in fields like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence."

It's not just Democrats trying to leverage the massive fund.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) introduced legislation in May that would codify a Trump administration policy temporarily blocking the fund from investing in Chinese-owned companies.

A previous version of the legislation was introduced last Congress by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who also sits on the HSGAC.

Republicans have eyed similar measures at the state level, where a group of GOP state treasurers recently threatened to yank state funds from banks that pull back lending and investment from fossil fuel firms.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.