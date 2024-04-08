Lawmakers celebrate South Carolina win in women’s NCAA championship

Lawmakers took to social media to commemorate South Carolina’s victory over Iowa in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game on Sunday.

The South Carolina Gamecocks sealed their undefeated season with an 87-75 win over Iowa and basketball sensation Caitlin Clark on Sunday. The women’s championship game had garnered national attention due to South Carolina’s undefeated season and the rise of Clark, who broke a 54-year-old record this year to become the NCAA’s basketball all-time scoring leader.

South Carolina lawmakers and officials celebrated the victory on social media on Sunday.

“Unbelievable game against Iowa. Strong support from the bench. Congratulations Coach Staley and Lady Gamecocks on your 3rd National Championship. As good as it gets!” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Congratulations to the UNDEFEATED @GamecockWBB! Y’all are the best of the best and make our state so proud!” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) posted on X.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said the win was a “well-deserved triumph to a remarkable and undefeated season” on X. South Carolina Reps. Ralph Norman (R), Joe Wilson (R) and Russell Fry (R) each offered their congratulations to the undefeated team in statements on X.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said that the University of South Carolina flag will be raised above the state house in commemoration of the win.

“National Champions once again! Congratulations to @GamecockWBB on yet another dominating season,” McMaster wrote on X.

The victory on Sunday marked South Carolina’s third national championship title, winning previously in 2017 and 2022. South Carolina became the first women’s team since UConn in 2016 to finish with an undefeated season.

President Biden also congratulated the team in a statement.

“Congratulations to @GamecockWBB on closing out a perfect season with a NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship win – your teamwork, focus, and tenacity was on full display all year. You’ve made your school and community proud,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.