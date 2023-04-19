Will Lawing reveals new role on Patriots coaching staff

Former Alabama offensive analyst Will Lawing doesn’t have an official job title with the New England Patriots, but he did shed light on what he’ll be doing on the coaching staff.

The Patriots clearly still need a replacement for former tight ends coach Nick Caley, who was hired by the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. That’s where Lawing comes into play.

He’s joining the Patriots as an offensive assistant with an emphasis on helping with the tight ends.

“Well, I don’t have a specific role or title yet, so I don’t want to comment on that,” said Lawing, per NESN’s Dakota Randall. “My role is basically offensive assistant. I’m helping out with the tight ends. No expectations on what it is or what it isn’t. But, currently, just working phase one, getting a chance to be around the guys and have the players back in the building and talk football, which has been a breath of fresh air, but no real expectations.”

The Patriots are notorious for moving forward without actual job titles for coaches. So it wouldn’t be any surprise if Lawing ends up assuming the role of a tight ends coach without the actual title.

Matt Patricia called the offense in 2022, but he was never referred to as the offensive coordinator for the Patriots. Jerod Mayo revealed on Tuesday that he’s doing more than just coaching inside linebackers. The Patriots also don’t have an official defensive coordinator.

In New England, the responsibilities appear to carry more weight than the actual title.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire