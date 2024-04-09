Law enforcement bands together to run, carry the Special Olympics torch in Tallahassee

The Special Olympics Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run will take place Wednesday in Tallahassee, according to a news release, beginning at 10:30 a.m. outside the Lake Ella Publix and ending in the state Capitol’s courtyard downtown.

Runners will include members of several state law enforcement agencies, who are expected to arrive at the Capitol by 10:55 a.m. with a police escort. (Road closures or detours, if any are planned, were not posted by the city as of Tuesday morning.)

Afterward, a ceremony will be held in the Capitol Courtyard at 11 a.m., with remarks from Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil, Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Agency for Person with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch, and others.

Also, Ian Kelley of First Tee – Tallahassee, which “empowers kids and teens through golf,” is scheduled to speak at 11:35 a.m. Ian, “who was diagnosed with Asperger’s at the age of 8,” will speak on how he "mentors and inspires other in the game of golf.”

Finally, the passing of the torch, or “Flame of Hope,” will take place at 11:45 a.m.

Law enforcement officers from over 300 local, state and federal agencies in Florida "all participate in the statewide torch run to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Florida," the Special Olympics Florida website says.

"Each year, over 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1,500-mile relay through 67 counties in Florida. Funds are generated through contributions from individuals and businesses along the way and through sales of the popular Torch Run T-shirts and caps."

Check here for traffic information

Leon County : https://cms.leoncountyfl.gov/Business/County-Projects/Road-Closures

City of Tallahassee: https://www.talgov.com/traffic/traffic

Coverage from 2022: Local law enforcement offices join together to carry the Special Olympics torch

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Special Olympics torch run will be in Tallahassee on Wednesday