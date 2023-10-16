'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' cast revealed, including 'Schitt’s Creek' and 'Rectify' stars

The "Law & Order" spinoff will premiere on Citytv Spring 2024

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent cast - Aden Young, Kathleen Munroe, Karen Robinson, K.C. Collins, Nicola Correia-Damude, Araya Mengesha (Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc./Citytv)

The cast for the all-Canadian spinoff of the Law & Order franchise, titled Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, has finally been revealed.

The crime drama will feature:

Aden Young (Rectify, Black Robe) as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff

Kathleen Munroe (City on Fire, Patriot) as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman

Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek, Echoes) as Inspector Vivienne Holness

K.C. Collins (The Cleaning Lady, White Dog) as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester

Nicola Correia-Damude (Shadowhunters, Resident Alien) as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva

Araya Mengesha (Nobody, Anne with an E) as tech expert Mark Yohannes

What we know so far about 'Law & Order Toronto'

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will premiere on Citytv in Spring 2024, with 10 one-hour episodes.

"A psychological thriller wrapped in a criminal investigation, the Canadian adaptation follows two elite detectives from the Specialized Criminal Investigations unit as they investigate high-profile crimes and homicides in metro Toronto," the show is described in a statement shared in the casting announcement.

Tassie Cameron, known for her work on shows like Pretty Hard Cases, Mary Kills People and Rookie Blue, is the series showrunner, and filmmaker Holly Dale (Transplant, Mary Kills People, Law & Order SVU) directs the premiere episode of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

"The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week," a statement from Hayden Mindell, senior vice president, television with Rogers Sports & Media reads. "We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic global format."

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is based on the U.S. series created by Dick Wolf for Universal Television and follows the Criminal Intent format. The Toronto-based spinoff is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc.