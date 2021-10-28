The Buccaneers’ Thursday injury report looks a lot like the one the team turned in on Wednesday.

Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) were all limited participants for the second straight day. Gronkowski’s missed the last three games, David has missed the last two games, and Sherman missed last Sunday’s win over the Bears.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), cornerback Dee Delaney (ankle), and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand) remained out of practice.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (knee) went from out of practice on Wednesday to full participation Thursday. Tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) was bumped from limited to full.

Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski remain limited for Bucs, Dee Delaney still out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk