Linebacker Lavonte David had a chance to survey what the rest of the league had to offer, but he’ll be sticking with the only NFL team he knows.

David told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that he will be re-signing with the Bucs. NFL Media reports that it is a one-year, $7 million deal for the veteran.

David said in February that he hopes to play his entire career with the Bucs, but the two sides didn’t come to an agreement before the start of the negotiating window.

The coming season will be David’s 12th in the NFL. He had 124 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while starting every game last season.

Lavonte David is returning to the Buccaneers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk