Lavonte David named as one of best players over 30 years old by PFF

PFF recently named OT Tristan Wirfs as one of the top players in the league under 25 years old, but the Bucs don’t just have young talent.

The team also has a mainstay at linebacker who has performed ever since he came to Tampa Bay in 2012. LB Lavonte David has been a force for the Buccaneers’ defense for some time, and PFF’s new list of best players in the NFL over 30 by writer John Kosko listed David at No. 20 on the list.

Here is what Kosko wrote of David:

David has posted coverage grades of at least 83.1 in three of his past four seasons and has held his own for the Buccaneers’ defense since 2012. He’s also put up a run-defense grade above 70.0 for six straight seasons, showing no sign of decline despite playing three seasons in his 30s.

David’s skill in coverage is well documented, and the fact that he continues to excel at it despite his old age is a big reason why the Buccaneers brought David back on a one year deal in free agency. He will be back in 2023 to create a tandem with LB Devin White once more (provided White wants to play amid his contract dispute) and he’ll look to continue the production despite getting up there in years.

David’s season in 2023 will be his 12th with the Bucs and in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire