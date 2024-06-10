Lavonte David keeps proving he’s still among the NFL’s best linebackers

There are plenty of NFL fans and national analysts who still don’t realize that Lavonte David has been one of the league’s best linebackers for his entire career, but there are two groups of people who are well aware: Bucs fans, and David’s fellow players.

Even in his 12th season last year, at 33 years old, David proved himself to still be among the league’s elite defenders, putting up big numbers as a reliable presence at the heart of the Bucs defense.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, one of the best in the business when it comes to breaking down film, pointed out one rep from last season that was particularly impressive from David, as he locked down record-breaking rookie tight end Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions:

Lavonte David matching Sam LaPorta outside and 15 yards upfield. What is this, 2014 all over again? pic.twitter.com/bQlTwqvBbH — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 10, 2024

David is back on another one-year deal for the 2024 season, and even at 34 years old, there’s no reason to think he’ll be anything short of elite once again this year.

