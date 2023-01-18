Lavonte David headed for free agency, but wants to finish career with Bucs

For more than a decade, there are few positive things Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans could count on.

Lavonte David has always been one of them.

The latest in a long line of legendary linebackers to play for the Bucs, David is now set to hit free agency after spending all 11 seasons of his NFL career so far in Tampa Bay.

David’s elite play was buried for years by playing on some terrible Bucs teams, but Tom Brady’s arrival and three straight trips to the postseason have finally exposed the national audience to one of the NFL’s most underrated players.

After Monday night’s wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys ended Tampa Bay’s season, David reflected on his past, and acknowledged his uncertain future:

