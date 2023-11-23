Lavonte David, Devin White remain out of practice for Bucs

The Buccaneers have been down a pair of veteran linebackers at practice this week.

Lavonte David and Devin White did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. David has a groin injury while White is dealing with a foot issue.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle, foot) also missed his second day in a row. Friday will bring the final practice before Sunday's game in Indianapolis and the team will issue their injury designations.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee, elbow), and center Robert Hainey (knee) were limited participants. Safety Ryan Neal (thumb) and tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) were listed as full participants.