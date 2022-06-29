Lavonte David, Devin White ranked among NFL’s best LB tandems

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are well aware that their team boasts one of the NFL’s best linebacker duos, and it appears the folks at Pro Football Focus agree.

PFF’s latest ranking of the league’s best linebacker groups puts the Bucs in the top 10, with Lavonte David and Devin White landing Tampa Bay at the No. 7 spot on this year’s list.

Here’s what PFF’s Seth Galina had to say about David and White:

This is a case of one elite linebacker pulling along another whose narrative hasn’t really matched his production. Lavonte David has been one of the best linebackers in the league for almost a decade, whereas teammate Devin White has not graded above the 51.9 mark he attained as a rookie. David also just put forth his worst season since 2016, posting a 72.3 grade. That’s still a very good grade, but there should be concerns about his age and a potential decline going forward.

White’s inconsistency in coverage has weighed down his PFF grade throughout his young NFL career, though he’s shown flashes of improvement in that area at times. David has been one of the best players at the position since he entered the league in 2012, and though he was slowed by injury last year, he still outperformed most other linebackers.

Even in the twilight of his career, David is one of the most complete defenders in the NFL, while White is still an ascending talent who should continue to improve as he enters his prime.

