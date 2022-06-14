Lavonte David among the top 100 players in the NFL

The newest top 100 list from CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco is out. The Nebraska Cornhuskers did see one former player make the list and another listed among the honorable mention. Both play on the defensive side of the ball.

We kick it off with Lavonte David.

Lavonte David, Linebacker: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What CBS Sports Says…

The leader of the Tampa Bay defense remains a top run-and-chase linebacker in their scheme. While Devin White’s play leveled off a bit, David again had a good season. Age is starting to be a concern.

White and David are among the top linebacker duos in the league and this year should be no different. Provided the defense is able to help win another title in Tampa Bay, it is likely Lavonte David will be a major reason why.

Top 100 Ranking: No. 87 Overall

Randy Gregory, Edge: Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Top 100 Ranking: Honorable Mention

Randy Gregory didn’t make the top 100 list but he was among that next group of players who can make a push for a spot. After spending his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, Gregory moved over to the Denver Broncos in the offseason. After an issue with his contract, the former Huskers pass rusher opted to start fresh.

He looked rejuvenated in 2021 and 2022 could be a career year for him.

List