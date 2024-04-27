Lavogez brace helps KC Current extend unbeaten streak in win vs Angel City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Claire Lavogez brace helped the Kansas City Current cement a 3-1 win in their second match against Angel City FC in the 2024 NWSL season.

Kansas City is now unbeaten through the first six matches of the season.

The Current went into the half without a goal and down 1-0 to Angel City after a Claire Emslie goal in the 35th minute.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski made some interesting subs to start the second half by replacing rookie right back Ellie Wheeler with Hailie Mace. Mace was the starting left back before a hip injury caused her to miss two games.

He also replaced winger Alexa Spaanstra with Michelle Cooper.

In the 55th minute, attacking midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo scored a resounding goal from almost 10 yards outside the box over goalkeeper DiDi Haracic’s head in the left corner for the equalizer. Striker Bia Zaneratto picked up the assist.

Andonovski made more subs when Lavogez came in for Zaneratto in the 63rd minute, Debinha made her return to the lineup and subbed in for DiBernardo and Lo LaBonta returned to the lineup for Bayley Feist, both in the 73rd minute.

Debinha injured her hamstring in the season opener while LaBonta hasn’t seen the pitch since KC’s last match against ACFC at home on March 30.

Lavogez collected her first goal since 2022 in the 90th minute when Debinha made her way around ACFC defender Gisele Thompson in the left wing to send the ball to Rodriguez in the left side of the box who sent a cross to Lavogez who snuck inside in front of Madison Curry for the volley goal.

LaBonta and attacker Temwa Chawinga began the attack by stealing the ball from Meggie Dougherty-Howard. Chawinga ran into the box and her shot attempt was blocked by Haracic and Lavogez cleaned up the rebound for her second goal of the match and the season.

KC snuck out the edge in possession with 51% and had an astounding 24 shots (16 on goal) to Angel City’s 13 (12 on goal). Goalkeeper AD Franch recorded five saves as well.

The Current remain at the top of the NWSL with a 5-0-1 record and continue their road trip next Sunday to face the Houston Dash at noon.

