Late Lavogez brace earns Kansas City Current a comeback road win at Angel City FC

Claire Lavgoez scored her first goals for the Kansas City Current in 579 days, and they couldn’t have come at a better time.

Or in a more exciting fashion on the road.

The Current trailed Angel City FC 1-0 in the second half at Los Angeles on Friday until Vanessa DiBernardo’s stunning strike from distance leveled the match.

Lavogez then delivered a 90th-minute game-winner ... and three minutes later scored again as the Current shocked their hosts 3-1 at BMO Stadium.

With the win, the Current remained atop the National Women’s Soccer League standings, unbeaten through six matches at 5-0-1.

Red-hot Claire Emslie scored the opener for Angel City. She wove her way through the Current back line, which was stretched out of shape. Emslie’s left-footed strike got past KC keeper AD Franch, marking Emslie’s third straight game with a goal.

The Current made two substitutions at halftime, bringing on Hailie Mace at right back and Cooper on the right wing. They delivered a much-needed physical boost and the Current began to find their footing.

DiBernardo, who was tied atop the league leaderboard for goal contributions entering this match, fired the equalizer into the top corner of the net from outside the box in the 55th minute.

Then came Lavogez’s heroics.

KC’s Izzy Rodriguez and Debinha drew everyone’s attention down the flank, and their passing combination freed Rodriguez into space behind Angel City’s defense. Lavogez flicked in her cross as the clock turned to the 90th minute.

As Angel City pushed back for an equalizer of its own, the Current jumped into action in the manner to which Kansas City fans have grown accustomed. They picked off passes and drove forward with numbers.

KC’s Temwa Chawinga picked up a ball at the top of the box and dribbled all the way toward the Angel City goal. Chawinga’s shot was deflected into the path of Lavogez, whose tap-in completed her brace.

The Current will travel to Houston next Sunday, May 5, to take on the Dash in a match scheduled to kick off at noon Central Time.