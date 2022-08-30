Laviska Shenault Jr. traded to the Panthers

Well, the time has come. After an up-and-down career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is headed to a new team.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Shenault is headed to the Carolina Panthers.

Shenault’s name drew some buzz around the time of the NFL draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs were one option after the trade of Tyreek Hill. But, there were no takers. Furthermore, after the preseason, the Jaguars appeared to think there would be no role for Shenault on offense, especially with Zay Jones, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram all signed this offseason.

Sources: The #Jaguars are trading WR Laviska Shenault to the #Panthers.A new playmaking weapon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

On the other hand, the Panthers had been searching for a new offensive weapon. Yes, they have Christian McCaffrey healthy, and DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson are the two starting wide receivers. After that, there are a lot of question marks, so a flier on Shenault makes sense.

Don't discount what Laviska Shenault can do on the Panthers if Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, Rashard Higgins and Chuba Hubbard are ever forced to miss some game action — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 29, 2022

Shenault played in 16 games in 2021, catching 63 balls for 619 yards, but he failed to score a touchdown after scoring five in his first season in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is the quarterback in Carolina, and the new-look Panthers will try to integrate Shenault into the offense in some form.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado vs. TCU: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire