Laviska Shenault Jr. traded to the Carolina Panthers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Laviska Shenault Jr.
    Laviska Shenault Jr.
    American-football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baker Mayfield
    Baker Mayfield
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Christian McCaffrey
    Christian McCaffrey
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

As cutdown day looms over the National Football League, all 32 organizations are making difficult roster decisions. Some of those include making some trades. In a deal just reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to the Carolina Panthers.

The Jaguars drafted Shenault in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, making him the 42nd selection overall. In college, Shenault played all over the field for Colorado, lining up at wide receiver, in the backfield and even at times at tight end.

Shenault appeared in 14 games during his rookie season, catching 58 passes for 600 yards and give touchdowns, averaging over ten yards per reception. He also ran the ball 18 times for 91 yards during the 2020 campaign.

Last season, he saw 100 targets, catching 63 passes for 619 yards, but he never reached the end zone.

According to Rapoport, the Panthers have been looking for offensive help:

Shenault’s versatility could fit in well with Carolina, who are looking to generate explosive plays this season with Baker Mayfield at the helm. Some packages with both Shenault and Christian McCaffrey in the backfield at the same time could be intriguing…

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories