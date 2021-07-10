Laviska Shenault Jr. could be Jacksonville’s MVP in 2021

Looking at Jacksonville’s receiving corps heading into the 2021 season, one could easily get distracted by D.J. Chark, who had a breakout 1,000-yard season in 2019 before injuries and poor quarterback play limited his production in 2020.

Fans could also look at veteran Marvin Jones, who’s coming off a 978-yard season with the Detroit Lions and was one of the team’s top offseason additions. But there’s one player in the group who brings a level of dynamism that no one else does, and that’s second-year player Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault is a very unique prospect. Though his height isn’t anything special for a receiver, he has an almost running back-esque build, allowing him to break tackles in the open field after the catch. Though there’s some debate about exactly how he will contribute with the Jags in the future, he’s sure to be a part of their long-term plans, one way or another.

According to CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, Shenault — not Chark, or someone like quarterback Trevor Lawrence — is the top candidate to be the Jaguars’ MVP in 2021.

The arrival of Trevor Lawrence has left not just Jacksonville abuzz, but the entire NFL. While he’ll be the main attraction for folks, his injection into the Jaguars offense could do a world of good for 2020 second-round pick Laviska Shenault. As a rookie last year, Shenault impressed while catching 58 balls for 600 yards and five touchdowns, and is poised to make a Year 2 leap in 2021 — especially with increased quarterback play with Lawrence at the helm. The 22-year-old has reportedly been flashing the prospects of a potential breakout season during the offseason program and could very well solidify himself as Lawrence’s No. 1 option out of the gate.

It seems the news cycle just keeps circling back to Shenault this offseason, and he reportedly was very impressive during OTAs, with some wondering if he could take over the No. 1 receiver mantle most expected Chark to hold.

Whether he’s the top option or not, he should be a favorite target for Lawrence, and perhaps no player will benefit more from the improved quarterback play than Shenault. He managed to garner 600 yards in just 12 starts despite a revolving door at quarterback, and with Lawrence in town, he could be poised for a breakout season as Chark had in Year 2.