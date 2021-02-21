LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

  Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, right, shoots against Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, right, shoots against Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) rebounds the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple as Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside, left, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) rebounds the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple as Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside, left, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, left, drives against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, left, drives against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, right, drives against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, right, drives against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, drive to the basket past Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, drive to the basket past Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple, left, drives against Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple, left, drives against Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple, left, shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple, left, shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky, right, drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky, right, drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, left, drives to the basket past Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, left, drives to the basket past Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., left, shoots against Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., left, shoots against Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside, top, goes up for a dunk against Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

    Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside, top, goes up for a dunk against Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
CHICAGO (AP) Zach LaVine scored 38 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the slumping Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Saturday night.

The Bulls bounced back after getting dominated by Joel Embiid in a tight loss at Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia on Friday night. They withstood a fourth quarter push and handed the Kings their sixth loss in a row.

LaVine made 15 of 20 shots in his fourth straight game with 30 or more points. He also had three steals.

Coby White scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers. Thaddeus Young added 18 points and made a key layup in the closing minute.

Patrick Williams hit the shot of the night when he buried a 52-footer at the end of the third quarter, and the Bulls improved to 6-9 at the United Center.

Sacramento's Marvin Bagley III tied a season high with 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 23 points, and De'Aaron Fox added 20 points and nine assists. The Kings remained winless since they beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 8.

The Bulls led 101-92 early in the fourth quarter before Sacramento scored seven straight, Bagley's driving layup cutting it to two.

Garrett Temple stopped that spurt with a 3-pointer. LaVine answered Fox's layup with one of his own, and White followed with a 3 for Chicago to make it 109-101 with just under six minutes remaining.

After a three-point play by Sacramento's Tyrese Haliburton, LaVine scored seven points in just over a minute to help Chicago stretch the lead to 116-106.

The Kings scored six straight, with Fox hitting two free throws to make it a four-point game with 1:12 remaining. A driving Young hit a floater to make it 118-112 with 45 seconds remaining.

Temple then blocked Hield's 3. LaVine hit a 16-footer to bump the lead to eight and the Bulls hung on for the win.

TIP-INS

Kings: F Harrison Barnes (strained left foot) - Sacramento's second-leading scorer - missed his second consecutive game. F Richaun Holmes (sore right knee) missed his third in a row, while F Glenn Robinson III (sore right knee) was also unavailable.

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen (sprained right shoulder) still is experiencing soreness and the Bulls have ''no more clarity'' on when he might return, coach Billy Donovan said. The 7-footer from Finland missed his eighth game in a row. The Bulls announced Feb. 8 they expected him to miss two to four weeks, and Donovan said Saturday Markkanen has not experienced a setback. ... Veteran F Otto Porter Jr. (lower back spasms) has been shooting in practice, though his timetable remains up in the air. He missed his 10th game in a row.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Milwaukee on Sunday.

Bulls: Visit Houston on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

