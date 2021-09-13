Lavar Scott records first career NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series win at Hickory

Concord, NC – NASCAR Drive for Diversity development driver Lavar Scott scored his first Late Model win this weekend at Hickory Motor Speedway.

A historic weekend for the young 18-year-old from Carney‘s Point, N.J., Scott had an extremely fast car all night. The team ran P3 in practice, and qualified P2 for the first of two feature races. Scott wasted no time getting to the front, even lapping cars in the process. By the time the checkered flag waved, he had amassed a 2-second lead over second place.

“I am so thankful for this team,” said Scott. “This team has some good people behind it, and they have believed in me since day 1. Thank you to Max Siegel and the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program as well as my race sponsors NASCAR Technical Institute and Vizionary Wealth Management. It feels so good to finally get my first Late Model win.”

RELATED: More on Rev Racing

Scott participated in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Combine in 2019. Evaluators saw potential in his abilities and tested with Scott throughout the 2019 season. He was also invited to the 2019 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Stock Car Combine in October, and was offered a seat in a U.S. Legend Car with Rev Racing in their Youth Driver Development Program during the 2020 season. The team continued to test his abilities in a Late Model throughout 2020, which ultimately earned him an opportunity for a rookie season in the weekly touring series with a full contract with Rev Racing in 2021.

This weekend did not mark the first ever NASCAR-sanctioned win for Scott, as he competed in the NASCAR FB y Bohn Mikel‘s Trucks Series, a subseries of the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, this summer. He recorded a win at Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera in Mexico driving for Dynamic Motorsports.

Scott nearly won two races in the same day at the birthplace of NASCAR stars, but came up less than a car-length short in the second feature race. His teammate, fellow NASCAR FB y Bohn Mikel‘s Trucks Series winner Regina Sirvent, also raced in both feature races. Sirvent had a fantastic weekend herself, scoring back-to-back Top-3 finishes. Sirvent and Scott thoroughly enjoyed racing with each other, and both learned a lot coming out of the race weekend.

“We are extremely proud of Lavar and have really seen a tremendous amount of talent and progress over the last two years,” said Max Siegel, owner of Rev Racing. “We are eager to see continued growth and results from Lavar as the season comes to a close.”

Rev Racing announced recently that Scott would be returning to the team for the 2022 season in their Late Model Program, so odds are that the first win of his career will not be his only one.