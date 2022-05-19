LaVar says Lonzo and LaMelo ‘are going to play together’

LaVar Ball the philsopher, everyone.

The father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo, along with G League player LiAngelo, LaVar is hellbent on one thing: having all three of his sons play together again.

He was close to getting two as LiAngelo played for the Hornets’ G League affiliate this season, the Greensboro Swarm, but never got the call up to the big leagues to join LaMelo.

But, as David Kaplan of NBCS Chicago asked him, LaVar is confident in his boys reuniting on the same team some day.

“I’m going to speak it into existence, they are going to play together,” LaVar said. “All three of my boys — not just two. All three of three and you’re going to see a show that you’ve never seen before.”

When asked if they’ll play together in Chicago, LaVar responded:

“I don’t care if it’s on the moon. Here’s the thing for Chicago: if they were smart, you go get Lonzo’s running mate who he’s been running all his life and his game goes to a whole new level and that’s Gelo. And then things will go good and super and now you call Melo up.”

A backcourt starring both Lonzo and LaMelo would be a site to see. With the elite playmaking ability on both sides along with Lonzo’s defensive prowess, that tandem would certainly sell some tickets.

“When everybody’s contract is up, they can all decide ‘you know what, let’s go over here and play’ and it’s going to be the most beautiful thing because everybody’s looking for the face of the NBA but I got something to tell you…it’s the Ball boys all together. It’s three of them,” LaVar said.

Talk about an organic Big 3.

Time will only tell.

Check out LaVar’s full conversation with David Kaplan here.

