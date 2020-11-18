LaVar Ball's Dating Comments for LaMelo and His Other Sons Go Viral

However you feel about the Ball family, you can't deny that they've made the world beyond the court a little more interesting. LaVar Ball's crass branding and willingness to say just about anything on a mic have provided extra, free entertainment since Lonzo Ball entered the NBA in 2017. He doesn't show any sign of stopping now that LaMelo is set to go pro on Wednesday, as evidenced by some frank dating advice he gave his sons during a recent podcast appearance.

On BroBible's Endless Hustle podcast, the elder Ball shared his low opinion of the NBA's WAGs. He said he thinks it's impossible to find a "nice woman" once a player has achieved success.

“You’re never going to meet a nice woman, especially in basketball. If you’re in this profession, when you have all this fame and notoriety, how are you going to meet a good girl?" he said. "You’re not because, what, you’re going to meet are in that restaurant where you eat, or are you going to go to a club where you dance or you’re going to meet her at the arena? So, I hate to tell you, you’re going to meet a ho."

The protective but misogynist advice quickly spread on social media, with people agreeing or disagreeing with his advice.

Hear me out, LaVar Ball is a fuckin hoe. — Jonas Shole (@76ersFanOnline) November 18, 2020

Lavar ball telling Melo about them hoes is terrorist behavior 💀😂😭 — Jollof Mami 🇬🇭🇷🇼 (@mixyoculture) November 18, 2020

Lavar Ball really told his son he will only meet hoes in his profession. I'm 💀💀💀💀💀 — SCROOGE MCDUCK (@DmainEvent95) November 18, 2020

Bruh Lavar ball toxic idgaf them dudes date hoes cause they want to I’m pretty sure it’s women who don’t have a single clue about any basketball player https://t.co/uaXItdhvt6 — 7,6, low on 13 black 🖤 (@StupidDeLocke) November 18, 2020

Why Lavar ball tell Melo he’s going only meet hoes 😭 — 🌍 (@MundyMcFly) November 18, 2020

@benmaller I love that Lavar Ball is keeping it 💯. Btw, is he wrong?I think not. Prime example of that, I’ve got two words for ya....... Dwight Howard. That dude has like 10 kids with 8 different woman shout out Antonio Cromartie. Boats and Hoe’s great video. pic.twitter.com/EYJT5ejje3 — Rob in Vegas 🇺🇸 ♣️♦️♥️♠️ 🖕🏽 (@twitrontheshitr) November 18, 2020

LaMelo: Dad, this my girl



Lavar: pic.twitter.com/NRBNuYNjNt — Luka Jordan Bryant (@bryant_luka) November 18, 2020

When LaVar sees LaMelo swiping right pic.twitter.com/ANkGEOVvSj — Keith G. Blair (@44bizzness) November 18, 2020

Lavar when his sons introduce a girl to him pic.twitter.com/zY4ZHFFPyW — 8/2/24 💜💛 💜💛💙💙🏁 (@JPerez4523) November 18, 2020

As for LaMelo, he has a realistic shot at being the No. 1 overall pick in tonight's NBA draft.