LaVar Ball wants Lonzo traded to Phoenix, is going to 'speak it into existence'

LaVar Ball wants his son to play in Phoenix, not in New Orleans. And he’s going to “speak it into existence.” (AP/Liusjenas Kulbis)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is reportedly part of a new trade package the team offered the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis on Monday.

LaVar Ball, however, isn’t happy about that.

Lonzo’s father doesn’t want him going to New Orleans. He has other plans, and is apparently counting on a bold strategy to make them happen.

“We want to be in LA,” LaVar told ESPN on Monday. “But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence.”

LaVar Ball tells ESPN that if Lonzo Ball is traded, he wants his son to go to Phoenix: “We want to be in LA. But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 4, 2019





The Lakers have been trying to land Davis for what feels like months. After their first offer last week didn’t work, they reportedly are willing to trade Lonzo, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first round draft picks. That’s a lot of players to give up for Davis, however the team clearly thinks the move is worth it.

Yet based on what we know about this reported offer, it’s between two teams. The Phoenix Suns are not involved at all.

It seems clear that both LaVar and Lonzo, however, know that Lonzo is headed out the door in Los Angeles. Lonzo even removed all mention of the team from both his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday.

Lonzo Ball has removed any mention of the Lakers from his Twitter and Instagram bio pic.twitter.com/rRw5KAhcr0 — Shad (@rashadalaiyan) February 4, 2019





Remember, LaVar obviously has no say as to where his son plays basketball. He’s not involved in this trade one bit, nor should he be. No team is going to take his wishes in mind, either.

And, you’d think LaVar would simply be happy that his son is playing in the NBA at all, regardless of the team.

But he believes, for some reason, that if he talks about his son being traded to Phoenix enough before Thursday’s trade deadline that it will happen.

It’s certainly a bold strategy. But hey, crazier things have happened.

