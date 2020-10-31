LaMelo Ball is one of the handful players in the 2020 NBA draft that analysts believe is worthy of being the number one pick. Few, if any, mock drafts currently project Ball to fall below the fourth overall pick.

But if his dad has his wish, LaMelo will be drafted by a team not currently projected to be in his draft range — the Detroit Pistons.

On a recent appearance on YouTube channel The Pascal Show, LaVar Ball said he hopes LaMelo ends up with the Pistons or New York Knicks. LaMelo's manager, Jermaine Jackson, is from Detroit and played and coached at Detroit Mercy. LaMelo has been training in the Detroit area since around March.

[ Pistons would boost rebuild with any of these trades during 2020 NBA draft ]

Lavar Ball on what teams he wants LaMelo Ball to get drafted by



New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons pic.twitter.com/acwpgiKFuN





— Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) October 30, 2020

"It doesn't matter where you go," LaVar said. 'The key is to have the right coach behind you."

LaVar's comment appears to be an endorsement for Pistons head coach Dwane Casey. The Pistons, who have the seventh pick in the draft, have a need for a point guard, and LaMelo is widely regarded to be the best point guard prospect in the draft.

But to draft him, they would likely need to find a way to trade up.

BIG DEAL: Evaluating Christian Wood's options and how each one affects Pistons

RANK 'EM: How the Pistons' future compares to other East teams

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @omarisankofa. Read more on the Detroit Pistons and sign up for our Pistons newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: LaVar Ball wants Detroit Pistons to take LaMelo Ball in 2020 NBA draft