LaVar Ball sports ‘I Told You So!’ hat at LiAngelo’s debut

LaVar Ball spoke it into existence — almost.

With his middle son, LiAngelo, playing for the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team, LaVar is on the cusp of having all three of his sons in the NBA.

LiAngelo has had a few opportunities to get his foot in the league’s door, yet COVID-19 and an ankle injury put his NBA dreams on hold over the last two seasons.

But, with an impressive showing in Summer League with the Hornets, LiAngelo could find himself on the Hornets roster alongside his younger brother, LaMelo.

Sitting court side at Summer League to watch LiAngelo, LaVar Ball sported a ‘I Told You So!’ Big Baller Brand hat to show the world that he was right all along about his three boys.

Check out the image below posted by Boardroom’s Twitter page.