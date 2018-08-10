LaVar Ball Says Lakers Are Still Lonzo’s Team Despite LeBron’s Arrival

The most controversial (and delusional) dad in professional sports is at it again. Earlier this week in an interview on The Cruz Show, LaVar Ball was asked about LeBron James joining the Lakers. Instead of expressing excitement about his son Lonzo getting to play with the three-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer, LaVar insisted that the Lakers are, well, still Lonzo’s team. Whatever, LaVar.

“You can say what you want, but we know what it is,” LaVar said. “I told you, Lonzo didn’t go to Cleveland. LeBron came here to L.A. We already over here.”

This is exactly the type of comment we’ve all come to expect from the overconfident but clearly supportive father of Lonzo. LaVar doesn’t just say that the Lakers are still Lonzo’s team (which is already a suspect claim); he says that the reason LeBron, the best basketball player since Michael Jordan, left Cleveland is so that he could have the privilege of playing with Lonzo.

LaVar Ball says that it’s not @KingJames team. In fact it’s Lonzo Ball’s team!⁣

“Lonzo didn’t go to Cleveland. LeBron came here.” @TheCruzShow#PerrierAndJuicepic.twitter.com/KbnYnBeZoO — Power 106 (@Power106LA) August 9, 2018

Later in the interview, LaVar went even further when he boldly asserted that there was nothing LeBron James could teach his son about the game of basketball. Given that Lonzo is only in his second year in the league, and LeBron is widely considered one of the best players of all time, it’s highly unlikely that Lonzo won’t end up learning a few tricks from his new teammate.

For now, LeBron has not commented on LaVar. And as long as LaVar does not mention LeBron’s kids (again), it seems likely that he’ll get involved in an absurd debate with the world’s most overbearing sports parent.

Still, even though he is an obnoxious blowhard, it’s hard not to have a certain level of respect for LaVar as a dad. He may be foolish enough to believe that in his prime he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one (which he’s claimed), but he has that same blind confidence for Lonzo and his two other sons. It’s hard to fault a dad for believing too much in his kids.

