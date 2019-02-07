LaVar Ball rips Luke Walton, claims son Lonzo better than LeBron James originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

One could be biased when it comes to their own children. This turns into an extreme case when talking about LaVar Ball.

Speaking of LaVar, his Wednesday interview on ESPN's Undisputed might leave you shaking your head.

He threw some shade at Lakers coach Luke Walton saying: "Doesn't matter how many players you get. If you don't got the coach, you out of luck."

LaVar throws Luke Walton, Lakers players under the bus...."Doesn't matter how many players you get, if you don't got the coach you out of luck"......"With Lonzo not playing now all those players you thought were good aint that good" pic.twitter.com/P8scyItiPr — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 7, 2019

LaVar then said the Lakers couldn't win a championship without his son, Lonzo -- despite the team possessing four-time NBA MVP LeBron James. LaVar pushed the envelope with this statement:

OK then ...

A bit bold, and the timing around the NBA trade deadline couldn't be more coincidental. Warriors fan have to love all the drama surrounding the Lakers.