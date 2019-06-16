LaVar Ball rips Lakers for including son Lonzo in Anthony Davis trade originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Lonzo Ball is on his way out of Los Angeles as part of the Lakers' reported trade for Anthony Davis.

You just knew it wouldn't take long for Lonzo's loudmouth father, LaVar, to say something crazy regarding the trade. In fact, it took just a few hours.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk caught up with LaVar on Saturday while he was watching his son, LaMelo, play in the Drew League in LA, and he didn't hold back.

"It'll be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life, and they'll never win another championship, guaranteed," LaVar said.

LaVar Ball on the Lakers trading Lonzo Ball: ‘I guarantee... it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it." pic.twitter.com/Q1pxopsEdP — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 16, 2019

In their first season with LeBron James, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs. Then Magic Johnson, who drafted Ball No. 2 overall in 2017, abruptly quit as team president.

The last few months have been full of drama in LA. But through it all, LaVar still believed Lonzo was the player to help turn around the Lakers.

"They gonna regret it," LaVar told ESPN. "I'm going to have fun with it. I told y'all that it was crashing down. Now it completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before it exploded.

"I gave them a chance. You can rewind it and go back. I said if you get the three Ball brothers, you going to survive this. You let them go, oh, it's going to be a cold day in hell."

Oh, LaVar.

Along with Ball, the Lakers are sending Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, three first-round draft picks and the right to swap first-rounders in 2023 and 2025 to the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a hefty price to pay for an oft-injured superstar. But LeBron has limited time left, so the Lakers needed to make a big splash.

While the Warriors probably are dreading the thought of facing LeBron and The Brow (plus whichever marquee free agent the Lakers sign), they're probably happy they don't have to deal with LaVar anymore.