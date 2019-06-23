LaVar Ball Responds to ESPN Controversy: 'How I'mma Be Banned and I Don't Work For Them?'

LaVar Ball brash personality got him caught up in controversy last week, when a perceived pass at First Take's Molly Qerim resulting in him getting banned from ESPN. When asked about ESPN's ruling, Ball didn't seem to be phased.

LaVar says the only he’ll hit on Molly is if she ever breaks in his house 😂😂😂 #lavarball #lonzoball #mollyqerim pic.twitter.com/ogHHb1zFKQ — SLEEPERSALLDAY (@sleepersallday) June 22, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"How I'mma be banned and I don't work for them," Ball said in a clip posted by Sleepersallday. "I'mma be banned from ESPN? I got my own show."

During his appearance on First Take, Qerim took objection to Ball responding to her "switch gears" segue with "You can switch gears with me anytime." While many viewers felt Qerim's reaction was justified, there were some that felt Ball was simply making an innocent interjection. To prove this, a clip of Ball using a similar phrase and hand motion in 2017 went viral moments after the ban was announced.

Story continues

Ball also defended himself by claiming that comment wasn't intended to be a pickup line.

"I don't even have to respond to that on the fact I meant no sexual intent," Ball said. "Switch gears means change topics to me. [Qerim's] mind in the gutter if she thinks it's something else. The only time I'd hit on her is if she's breaking into my house and I mistake her for the Boogie Man."