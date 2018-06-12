LaVar Ball on LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers: 'I know it's going to happen'

LaVar Ball said he “knows” Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Known for having spoken things into existence with the Los Angeles Lakers drafting his son, Lonzo Ball, the always confident LaVar Ball is attempting to do so again.

This time, LaVar Ball’s forecast revolves around Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

Asked Tuesday on FS1’s Undisputed if he thinks James will sign with the Lakers this summer, Ball responded in classic Ball fashion.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he said. “I know it’s going to happen.”

"I know it's going to happen. I told you to call him LA 'Bron. For LeBron to be considered better than Jordan … to justify that he's the best player in the world ever, he's got to win a couple more championships somewhere else." — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/bbn6vE14pq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 12, 2018





James’ name will create headlines daily over these next few weeks. Free agency begins July 1, and Los Angeles — with its cap space, big city appeal and youthful talent — will likely be a suitor.

“I told you to call him LA ‘Bron,” LaVar Ball said. “For him to justify he’s the best player in the world ever, he’s got to win a couple more championships somewhere else.”

LaVar Ball believes James would succeed in Los Angeles for many reasons — one of them being his son.

“That’s what Lonzo does,” LaVar Ball said. “He makes everybody better.”

"You can't give Lonzo the best player in the game and don't expect them to win because he's going to make LeBron better." — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/UQS20IIaR5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 12, 2018

Time will tell whether LaVar Ball has spoken this possibility into existence. Until then, he’ll continue speaking about his second son, LiAngelo Ball, and LiAngelo’s chances of being drafted (which are slim to none).

“LiAngelo is the best two guard in the draft,” he said Tuesday.