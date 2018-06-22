LaVar Ball: If the Lakers trade Lonzo, it will be the 'worst move they ever made'

LaVar Ball said that if the Lakers do trade Lonzo this offseason — even if it helps them land Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James — that it will be the “worst move they ever made.” (Getty Images)

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to land San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, and even potentially LeBron James, this offseason, they’re going to have to make some personnel changes.

While there hasn’t been any official word as to who the Lakers would potentially deal to land either of those stars, one name is constantly being brought up: Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo, fresh off a solid rookie season where he put up 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds while averaging more than 34 minutes per game, could be a key piece of a bigger deal the Lakers make during the offseason.

LaVar Ball, though, isn’t happy about that rumor.

“If they want to trade him, trade him. It will be the worst move they ever made,” LaVar told TMZ Sports on Thursday.

“Yes. Worst move they ever made. If they want to trade him, trade him. If they don’t want to trade him, keep him. He’s going to do his thing. I’m not worried about no trades.”

Now, Lonzo has tremendous upside and will play a huge role in the future success of whatever team he is on without a doubt. Though if the Lakers have to trade Ball away to land a star of the likes of James or Leonard, it’s hard to justify that being “the worst move they ever made.”

In fact, any move to land either of those two players would probably be considered one of the better moves made by the Lakers organization in its history.

LaVar still hasn’t given up the dream that all three of his sons will play on the same NBA team, either — even though his middle son, LiAngelo wan’t drafted in Thursday’s NBA draft, and told by the Lakers that he would not play on their summer league team.

That hasn’t deterred LaVar, though. And if any organization actually does pick up all three of the Ball brothers, LaVar has a guarantee for them: “championships all day.”

“My boys, all three of them are going to play on the same team at one time, whether (the Lakers trade Lonzo) or not,” LaVar told TMZ. “I’m going to stay with that until the end. I’m not worried about no trades. Like I said, somebody will take all three of my boys. And whoever do, guess what, championships all day.”

Story Continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Wetzel: Agonizing NBA draft night for once can’t-miss-prospect Michael Porter Jr.

• Adelson: Jameis Winston made it impossible for Bucs to trust him again

• MLB bans deals with Mexican League, sources tell Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan

• World Cup: Argentina reportedly attempted mutiny vs. coach

