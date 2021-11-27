LaVar Ball: Hornets ‘don’t understand what they got’ in LiAngelo

LaVar Ball is at it again.

The Big Baller Brand CEO spoke with TMZ on Friday and had some things to say about his son LiAngelo not getting called up the Hornets yet.

“They don’t understand what they got,” LaVar said. “They need to go ahead and let my boy play.”

LiAngelo is currently playing for the Hornets G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, but there’s been no indication that he’ll get called up to the Hornets roster anytime soon.

“I dropped them a superstar in the G League and they don’t know what to do with him,” Ball said.

LiAngelo is averaging 9.6 points on 35% shooting from 3-point range in five games with the Swarm, including a 22-point debut.

LaVar stated that he thinks LiAngelo will get called up to the NBA this season, but if not, he has another NBA team in mind for his middle son to play for.

“I already said the Lakers but they got rid of Zo. Then I said Charlotte — y’all got him right in your backdoor. Bring him in and let him play with Melo! Now, I got a new destination — L.A. Clippers.”

