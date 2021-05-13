LaVar Ball, Carole Baskin among celebs to announce Ravens 2021 schedule

LaVar Ball among celebs to announce Ravens 2021 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

From LaVar Ball to "Tiger King" subject Carole Baskin, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta got the full cavalry to unveil the team's 2021 regular-season schedule to head coach John Harbaugh.

Whether it was a character from a television series or movie or even a viral dog, DeCosta was up to his prankster self as he gathered the best of the best that Cameo had to offer.

First up, internet sensation Tuna the dog helped announce Baltimore would be going on the road for their first competitive action of the season with a well-articulated sign.

"Arrrggghh! The Ravens play the Raiders in Las Vegas!" the sign read.

Professional boxing and wrestling MC Michael Buffer provided some of his classic calls like "Let's get ready to rumble!" and "Time for primetime" in between cameo guests. Up next: "Almost Andy Reid," who reminisced about coaching with Harbaugh in Philadelphia before announcing the Super Bowl LIV champions would be coming to Baltimore for the Raven's home opener in Week 2.

That's quite the daunting task, but they'll be hoping they can enjoy a laugh or two after a positive result - especially with a comedian puppet announcing Week 3's opponent was Jared Goff's new-look Detroit, MTV "The Hills" actress Heidi Montag brought the excitement back up for Week 4's game in Denver.

"Who remembers that mile high miracle? I do. So maybe this game will be another instant classic!" Montag said.

The following week Baltimore travels to a city not too far from Pawnee, Indiana, where "Parks and Recreation" actor Jay Jackson's character of Alan Perd revealed the Ravens will travel to the state capital, Indianapolis, to play Carson Wentz and the Colts.

Celebrity chef Duff Goldman served up the next opponent with a slice of Chargers cake for Week 6 action before Baltimore's first divisional opponent in Week 7. Perhaps the biggest cat of all the NFL mascots, it was only right for Baskin to announce the Bengals as the "purrrrrfect matchup."

Kevin Dillon, who plays Johnny Drama on Entourage, had the honor of crying out the next opponent in a manner that will make any viewer of the show chuckle.

"This week on Viking Quest, we're on a quest to beat the Vikings," Dillon said. "Victory!"

Baltimore's Thursday Night Football showdown in the paradise of Miami was presented by Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley and Jared. Next, in perhaps the most impressive announcement, Mr. Uekusa from Britain's Got Talent removed a blanket underneath some plates and cups on top of his naked body to reveal that the Ravens would play the Bears in Week 11 in Chicago.

A confused Lamar Jackson announced Baltimore's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Browns, which if last season's two enthralling games was any indication, will be must-see TV.

"We need everyone to tune in, you know it's gonna be a show," Jackson said.

Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald in "Happy Gilmore", then compared the history on Heinz field (the venue of Baltimore's Week 13 matchup against the Steelers) between two of the league's best rivals to his own rivalry with a certain Happy Gilmore.

Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin from The Office, echoed Jackson's sentiments with their Week 14 rematch in Cleveland.

"Last year's was sweet, hoping this year's is epic as well" Baumgartner said.

An excited William Hung from American Idol announced Week 15 will be home against the Green Bay Packers. Baskin was dancing for Baltimore's Christmas Day game against Cincinnati.

In what used to be the last game of the regular season, LaVar Ball was his usual jolly self to reveal Baltimore will travel to the Los Angeles Rams for Week 17.

"Oh we gotta be there because you know it's going down! The Ravens is Big Ballers, you know they are boy!" Ball said.

The Wire Wee-Bey from The Wire, played by Hassan Johnson, then revealed Baltimore's enticing season finale against the arch rivals.

"This is Steelers week, and they coming into our city. Except at the end of the game, we the ones going to Orlando. And you know how that goes," Johnson said.

While Baumgartner got things rolling on Harbaugh's phone screen, McDonald ended it with invigoration.

"Listen, you paid your dues. You put your time in. You're not reign at the top be spoiled by some freak sideshow clowns," McDonald said. "So that's what I think the AFC North is gonna be when you're at the top. The clowns will be below you. Yeah you heard me Pittsburgh! You hear me, Roethlisberger!"