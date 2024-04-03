LaVar Ball blames NBA trainers, ‘raggedy shoes' for sons' injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LaVar Ball is frustrated with the sneakers and training programs used by his two sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, in the NBA.

In an interview will Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, the family patriarch discussed both of his sons' struggles to remain healthy early-on in their careers.

LaVar blamed Lonzo's career derailment on his frivolous training regimen at the NBA level.

"They say, 'oh, LaVar, you worked the boys out too hard — that's why they hurt,"' LaVar said. "No, the reason they hurt is because they got away from me. And they start doing these roody-poo workouts. Because if you keep running them hills, you're going to keep that power and that strength. But you start dealing with these rubber bands and doing this lightweight stuff, of course you're going to start breaking down."

The 26-year-old Chicago Bulls veteran has been sidelined for more than two full years with a knee injury that has required three separate surgeries since January 2022. There's still no timetable for his return.

As for LaMelo's ongoing ankle issues, LaVar pointed the finger at the lucrative shoe deal his son signed with PUMA right before his rookie season in 2020.

"They've been trained hard enough? No, no, no," he said. "Because you condition your body for running and jumping. You've got to condition your legs. So that's why I always have my boys in them hills and running hard in them hills. That will make you run like a deer when you get on that court, so you won't be getting hurt. A lot of things have to do with them raggedy shoes that Melo be wearing. Them shoes are not made the right way for him. That's why he keeps tweaking his ankle every single time."

LaMelo has dealt with a series of ankle injuries since being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. The 22-year-old played only 36 games last season and 22 games this season. He was officially shut down for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign on March 28.