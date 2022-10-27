LaVar Arrington roots for the Commanders, not Daniel Snyder

LaVar Arrington still roots for Washington.

Arrington, the former Penn State All-American linebacker, was drafted in the first round by Washington in 2000 and played in burgundy and gold from the 2000-2005 seasons.

Arrington appeared this week on the “Dan Patrick Show” and was interviewed by Patrick.

Patrick asked Arrington, “As you are watching Green Bay and the Commanders, you played for Washington. Do you root for Washington?”

“I do,” replied Arrington. “I do root for the team. I root for the fan base. I love the city. I love the fans. I love the team. I just don’t like the owner.”

“That’s been clear for a really long time. In fact, if you go back into the annals, DP, I am probably the first one that was out there talking about how crazy the dude is and how he handles things with his business affairs. That was during a time when it wasn’t very pronounced. I got a lot of flack and blowback on it, as if I didn’t like the fans or like the city, but it was really the owner that I disliked, and still dislike by the way.”

“They asked me if I wanted to redo my contract to help the team. I said I would. I did it, there was a discrepancy in the contract and the rest kind of went from there.”

Patrick inquired regarding Snyder and the current NFL owners’ relationship in light of the recent Colts owner Jim Irsay’s comments.

“I don’t know where all of that stands, but good for business is having an owner of a franchise that understands how the community works and how sports work. At the barest minimum how to talk to and treat the people that work for you.”

As for his college career, he is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. He feels Charles Woodson is the best defensive college player ever and that he himself is one of the better college defensive players no one talks about much. He then added he feels combining both college and pro careers; he does not feel anyone accomplished more in their playing careers than Woodson.

Story continues

Many Washington fans may not recall or have been aware that Arrington was the highest-graded Washington player (Approximate Value) three consecutive seasons 2001-2003. Arrington intercepted three passes in 2001 and led the NFL in forced fumbles in 2003 with six.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire