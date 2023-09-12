Lava Samples Collected After Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano

Geologists collected fresh lava samples from Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on Monday, September 11.

Footage posted by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows geologists using a shovel to scoop up the molten sample and then cooling it in a bucket.

USGS said it tries to examine fresh lava whenever possible.

“The best samples are quenched from their molten state to minimize the crystal growth during cooling,” a spokesperson for USGS said.

The sample will provide information on magma storage before it erupted onto the surface as lava.

Kilauea volcano erupted on Sunday afternoon and is confined to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Credit: USGS via Storyful