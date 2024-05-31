Lautaro Martinez set to accept Inter’s contract offer

Serie A champions Inter seem set to have their contract offer for Lautaro Martinez accepted by the striker.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported about the future of the Argentine, whose contract demands were said to have become larger in recent weeks. But Di Marzio has stated that Martinez has now decided to accept what Inter are paying out of love for the club and commitment for the Nerazzurri.

The new deal will tie Martinez to Inter till the summer of 2029. A meeting took place yesterday between the two parties and at the end of that, the striker’s entourage decided to accept a wage of €9 million per season which was on offer from Inter, with the striker keen on extending his time at the club.

It was reported yesterday that there was annoyance at Inter about the new demands from Martinez’s entourage as they stood at about €12 million per season and they wanted an increase of €2 million every season.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN