Lautaro Martinez renewal very close, confirms Inter President Beppe Marotta

Lautaro Martinez and Inter are closing in on a new deal. Last season’s top goalscorer in Serie A, is set to extend his stay with the Nerazzurri, despite interest from clubs around Europe.

Sky Sport Italy quotes new Inter President, Beppe Marotta, who claims, “The renewal of Lautaro is practically concluded, only the signature is missing. Even if it is not simple because he is in Argentina, we can consider it already done.”

The Inter patron was talking to Rai Radio about the 26-year-old, who is currently in Argentina preparing for the Copa America tournament.

Martinez’s current deal runs until the summer of 2026 and Serie A champions will be delighted that he is staying at the club after firing in 24 goals in 33 appearances last term.

The frontman arrived in Italy for just €25M in the summer of 2018 from Racing Club and coach Simone Inzaghi will once again base his attack around the Argentine international, as Inter look to battle it out domestically and in the Champions League next season.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN