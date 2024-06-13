Lautaro Martinez agrees new Inter contract, confirms agent

Lautaro Martinez has agreed the terms of his new contract with Inter, confirmed his agent. ‘The club will announce it.’

The striker and captain lifted the Serie A trophy and the Supercoppa Italiana this season while wearing the armband.

Although there had been difficulties in matching the salary demands with the offer on the table, especially after Suning lost control of the club to Oaktree, but the final agreement was reached today.

Agent Alejandro Camano visited the Inter headquarters this afternoon and spoke to Sky Sport Italia as he left.

“Inter and Lautaro will decide when the moment is right, but the club will be the one to announce it,” said Camano.

“I work for the player and his decision is always very important.”

Lautaro Martinez commits to Inter future

It will probably be given out as a statement before Lautaro Martinez begins the Copa America with Argentina on June 20.

Sky Sport Italia report that the forward will earn €9m per season at Inter plus performance-related bonuses.

The forward turns 27 in August and joined Inter for €25m in the summer of 2018 from Racing Avellaneda.

He was Capocannoniere this season with 24 Serie A goals in 33 games.