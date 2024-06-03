Lautaro Martinez is the 2023/24 Serie A top scorer

A Champion of Italy, the best overall player in Serie A in 2023/24 and the top scorer in the division: Lautaro Martinez's first season as the Inter captain has been an unforgettable one. For the 14th time, a Nerazzurri player has finished has topped the goalscoring charts in Serie A since the introduction of the round-robin format in 1929/30. El Toro received the Striker Of The Season award in the pre-match of Hellas Verona-Inter.

Lautaro has become the tenth Inter player in history to finish as the league's highest goalscorer and the seventh Nerazzurro to combine this achievement with a Scudetto triumph. El Toro has joined an exclusive club that contains the following names: Giuseppe Meazza (x3), Istvan Nyers, Antonio Valentin Angelillo, Sandro Mazzola, Roberto Boninsegna (x2), Aldo Serena, Christian Vieri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mauro Icardi (x2).

This season, the Nerazzurri captain has achieved a personal record in terms of goals scored in Serie A. His tally of 24 is an extraordinary feat, one which has allowed him to be named as the league MVP. He's been an inspirational figure for the team on the way to the Scudetto worth a Second Star, with the Nerazzurri having lifted the trophy after their match against Lazio. This campaign has also seen the Inter No.10 reach and surpass 100 Serie A goals (he currently has 103 to his name) and become Inter's eighth highest goalscorer of all time with 129 (he trails seventh place, which is currently occupied by Istvan Nyers, by four).