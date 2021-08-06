Lauryn Hill's cameo on Nas's album, The Weeknd, Adam Levine highlight New Music Friday
New Music Friday includes singles from Maroon 5's Adam Levine and The Weeknd, plus albums from Barbra Streisand and Nas.
LeVar Burton has declared himself a winner, even though he won’t be the new host of Jeopardy!. The Reading Rainbow star graciously reacted to upset fans after the news that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is finalizing a deal to succeed the late Alex Trebek as emcee of the venerable syndicated game show. “I have said […]
With Manchester City appearing to close the door on a move for Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain may be the most likely next destination for the Argentinian superstar after Barcelona said they could not afford to give him a new contract.
Rafael Nadal crashed out of his comeback event after a two-month layoff, falling to South Africa's 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris on Thursday in a third-round match at the ATP Citi Open.
Every once in a while, Netflix lets us know which of its original movies have garnered the most views. At last count, Extraction was the most-watched Netflix movie ever, with 99 million views in its first four weeks. In fact, several 2020 movies climbed into the top ten last year, including Spenser Confidential, The Old … The post ‘Red Notice’ is set to be the biggest movie Netflix has ever made appeared first on BGR.
The actress says that she was fired from the animated series after "talking too much" in the writers' room.
Some people couldn't believe Nika Diwa's daughter was actually hers. The post Mom knows exactly what to say to person who accused her of ‘borrowing’ her baby: ‘Best clap back ever’ appeared first on In The Know.
Jake Gyllenhaal admitted in a new interview he doesn't shower all the time. A dermatologist weighs in on whether that's a good idea.
With Jon Rahm not in Memphis this week, DJ and Collin Morikawa can overtake the world No. 1 throne, with a historic feat for Morikawa.
Here's how Rihanna achieved billionaire status.
August is shaping up to be another jam-packed month for new Netflix releases. And if you’re like me and find yourself watching more movies than ever these days — the amount of TV to stream is just too daunting for me right now — Netflix certainly has you covered on that score. We ran through … The post New movies on Netflix: Put these titles on your must-watch list for August appeared first on BGR.
Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did.” McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. McCain said at one point that “I feel like I died and this is a memorial.”
Yumi Nu and Ariel Nicholson are making history with their "Vogue" cover debuts.
The 39-year-old, who underwent double-knee surgery last year, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics due to a "setback to his knee" during the grasscourt season. This latest injury puts the 20-time Grand Slam champion's participation in the U.S. Open, which gets underway on Aug. 30, in doubt. Organisers added that Tokyo men's singles gold medallist Alexander Zverev will also skip the tournament in Toronto to get some extra rest ahead of the last major of the season.
2/5 Despite being inspired by ‘the Amanda Knox saga’, the drama doesn’t reckon with the injustice she faced
The actress said that she's not on TikTok but saw the viral doppelgänger video when a friend sent it to her.
