Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd will not compete at Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez and world champion Morgan Hurd will not compete at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in two weeks.

USA Gymnastics on Wednesday updated its national championships recap from early Monday morning to reflect that “no additional names will be added” to the Olympic Trials field of 18 following a concluded petition process.

The original 18 were named after nationals on Sunday night — the top 17 in the all-around standings plus Riley McCusker, who finished second on uneven bars.

Hernandez, who earned team gold and balance beam silver in Rio, withdrew from nationals after performing on one event after hyperextending her left knee in balance beam warm-ups on Friday. She returned to competition this year after a four-and-a-half-year break following Rio.

“Definitely heartbroken that this week didn’t quite go the way I’d planned,” was posted on Hernandez’s social media on Sunday.

Hurd, the 2017 World all-around champion in Simone Biles‘ year off, competed in two of the four events on both days of nationals. She finished 23rd on floor and 26th on beam after undergoing her fifth and sixth career right elbow surgeries in March.

“The future is an unwritten place. cannot express my gratitude enough to everyone for the constant love and support,” Hurd posted on social media on Monday. “i wouldn’t be where i am or accomplish what i have without it. congrats to all the girls who made olympic trials, can’t wait to watch you kill it!”

Chellsie Memmel, the 2005 World all-around champion and 2008 Olympic silver medalist who competed this year for the first time in nine years, is also not in the Olympic Trials field:

Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays

Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Kara Eaker, Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy

Emily Lee, Los Gatos, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School

Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams

Grace McCallum, Isanti, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Riley McCusker, Brielle, N.J./Arizona Sunrays

Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas, World Champions Centre

Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics

MyKayla Skinner, Gilbert, Ariz./Desert Lights Gymnastics

Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Story continues

More: Olympics U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials TV, live stream schedule A pair of 12-year-olds qualify for Olympic skateboarding. So does a 46-year-old. U.S. Olympic team roster: Athletes qualified for Tokyo Games

Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd will not compete at Olympic Gymnastics Trials originally appeared on NBCSports.com