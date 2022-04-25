Laurie Fitzpatrick’s 2022 NFL mock draft

This is the first draft in recent memory where there isn’t a consensus number one overall prospect. There are still guys rising and falling as each day passes.

In my first and only mock, I’ve looked at the value that each player adds to the team making the pick. There are only a few teams that are in a rebuild, this means that teams may not go with best available, but rather guys that help them win now.

That being said, there won’t be any trades in this mock draft. Just straight picks that fill teams’ needs.

Let’s start with the top pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock!

Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE. Michigan

(Syndication Detroit Free Press)

The Jaguars shouldn’t overthink this. They ended the year bottom-five in total sacks with 32. They need to get back to their sacksonville days and line up another effective pass rusher on the other side from Josh Allen.

Hutchinson has questions about his arm length but is technically sound and a flat-out competitor. He’s the safe pick and the surest defensive end into the NFL.

Detriot Lions: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The Lions pair Tracy Walker next to the best prospect in this draft, safety, Kyle Hamilton. He’s 6-foot-4 defensive back with incredible range and ball skills who can play free safety, but also has the play-strength and athleticism to play in the box. Hamilton accumulated eight interceptions, 7.5 sacks and broke up 16 passes in his 31 games in college.

Houston Texans: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texans need just about everything in terms of position, therefore their general manager, Nick Caserio, takes the best long-term option. Neal could play right tackle until they decide to move on from Laremy Tunsil.

Neal played right tackle his junior year at Alabama. Texans are creating a solid offensive line in this year’s draft and then they are likely to get a quarterback in next year’s draft.

New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

(Syndication: Detroit Free Press)

The New York Jets land the second-best defensive edge rusher in the draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux. He finished his career at Oregon with 19 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss with three forced fumbles. Thibodeaux plays with great leverage, power and height, standing at 6-foot-4. The Jets need a guy who can defend the run and who can also get after the passer. Thibodeaux checks all the boxes.

New York Giants: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The Giants decide to take man-coverage monster Derek Stingley Jr. Stingley recorded 38 tackles, six interceptions and 15 passes defended in 25 games. He’s the most pure cornerback in man coverage which is perfect for new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, who wants to be more aggressive and will be comfortable leaving Stingley on a island.

Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

( Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Carolina Panthers have had seven different starting left tackles in the past seven seasons. Filling this role with Ekwonu ensures the protection for their quarterback and run blocking for Christian McCaffrey, so next year, they can go get the quarterback of their future.

New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Giants address the offensive line and take one of the best pass protectors in the draft. Cross finished the 2021 season only allowing 16 pressures and two sacks in 719 pass-blocking snaps.

Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson ran drills with the former Mississippi State left tackle at his Pro Day, including drills where Cross was lined up at right tackle. Expect Cross to be an immediate starter to protect quarterback Daniel Jones.

Atlanta Falcons: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

(Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports)

Falcons are in need of a pass rusher but end up selecting the best player available in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. He has a rare combination of size, length, and athleticism, along with the confidence to be a shutdown corner in the NFL. Without giving up single touchdown in college, Gardner and A.J. Terrell will be a scary duo for opposing quarterbacks.

Seattle Seahawks: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

(Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Seattle Seahawks are in rebuild mode and so they draft one of the most athletic and gifted defensive lineman, Travon Walker.

He’s a 6-foot-5, 272-pound monster with 35.5-inch arms and 10.75-inch hands while testing in the 90th percentile in multiple categories. Walker totaled six sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss last season and he has the speed to chase down ballcarriers in the open field.

New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

After drafting their pass rusher, the Jets take the first wide receiver in the NFL Draft. Zach Wilson needs playmakers alongside Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Braxton Berrios. That being said, the Jets can afford to wait for Jameson Williams to recover from his ACL tear that he sustained in the National Championship game.

Williams was one of the most dominant receivers in all of college football. He received All SEC honors as a wide receiver after scoring 15 touchdowns while hauling in 1,572 yards and averaging 19.9 yards per catch.

Washington Commanders: Drake London, WR, USC

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

The Washington Commanders made a trade for Carson Wentz and look to build playmakers around him. Drake London is an ideal fit who can play the ‘Z’ receiver, ‘X’ and even line up as a big slot. London stands at 6-foot-3 and is known for plucking balls out of the air and can block on the outside when it comes to the run game.

Even though London missed four games in his last year, he still ended the season with 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

With Stingley and Gardner off the board, the Minnesota Vikings select 6-foot-4, edge rusher, George Karlaftis, from Purdue. He is a versatile defender who played edge and also saw the inside when Purdue switched to an odd-man front.

Karlaftis ended his college career with 61 solo tackles, 14 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles with one of them ending in a touchdown. He’s a pure pass rusher with a deep bag of moves when getting after the quarterback.

Houston Texans: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

(Jm Clemson 103021 006)

Since the Houston Texans went with an offensive tackle third overall, they switch to the defensive side of the ball and select cornerback, Andrew Booth Jr from Clemson.

Lovie Smith mentioned this offseason that his cornerback group did not play up to par last year. They were bottom ten in the league when it came to completion percentage and passing yards allowed. Booth is versatile who can play both man and zone coverages and has incredible ball-skills. In Booth’s 25 games at Clemson, he had 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and five interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Baltimore Ravens have two cornerback’s coming off injuries in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. The best option for them would be to groom, Trent McDuffie; first play him in the slot and then eventually move him outside.

According to PFF, McDuffie has the fewest yards allowed in coverage last season. He would make an immediate impact with his above average off-coverage skillset and his ability to keep up with faster slots with his 4.44 speed.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

The Philadelphia Eagles ended last season second to last in sacks (29). With Brandon Graham coming back from a torn achilles that he sustained in week 2 of last season, the Eagles need to make a statement.

Jermaine Johnson II is the answer.

Johnson is a 6-foot-5, 254-pound rusher who ran a 4.58 at the NFL Combine. He is a dominant run stopper and has a high motor when rushing the passer. Johnson last year for the Seminoles totaled 11.5 sacks, 17.5 TFL, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

(Kns Ut Pitt Footbal Bp)

The New Orleans Saints decide to get their quarterback for the future and select Kenny Pickett, 16th overall. With current quarterback Jameis Winston only signed through the 2023 season, the Saints need to secure their replacement as soon as possible. Pickett can come in an compete right away meanwhile learning behind Winston and Andy Dalton.

In college, Pickett played for the University of Pittsburgh for all four years and left as an ACC Champion with a record of 11-2; in the 2021 season. He threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through 13 games.

Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

(Syndication The Columbus Dispatch)

The Los Angeles Chargers go with the speedy deep threat in Chris Olave. Paired with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Olave will provide the down-field speed that the Chargers are missing. Justin Herbert will have three high-end pass catchers forming one of the better receiving trios in the NFL.

At Ohio State, Olave caught 176 passes for 2,711 yards and 35 touchdowns over his four seasons with the Buckeyes. He can spread the field and get underneath Herbert’s deep throws, leaving defenses struggling to keep up with the all the Chargers’ offensive weapons.

Philadelphia Eagles: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Since the Philadelphia Eagles addressed their pass-rush issue, their next position of need is, Cornerback. Elam is a 6-foot-2 corner who runs a 4.39 forty-yard dash, therefore, he can match with the fastest guy on the field.

Elam is a very handsy cornerback as he was flagged seven times in the 2021 season alone. He can be effective in the slot and on the outside; but expect him to line up on the other side of Darius Slay. Elam finished his college career with 79 tackles, 26 passes defended, and six interceptions.

New Orleans Saints: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Since the New Orleans Saints chose their quarterback of the future, its only right that they replace, offensive tackle, Terron Armstead. Bernhard Raimann might be the fourth best offensive tackle but has plenty of room to grow. He weighs 305 pounds and is a massive 6-foot-7 tall. He switched from a tight end to an offensive tackle which explains why he posted impressive numbers at the combine, ranking as the 23rd offensive tackle according to RAS metrics.

New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The New England Patriots have a hole at the linebacker position and fill it with Devin Lloyd from Utah. With Dont’a Hightower as a free agent, the depth at the position is in question. Lloyd will come in and immediately start while being groomed by one of the greatest coaches of all time, Bill Belichick.

Lloyd stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 237 pounds. His length disrupts pass catchers in the open field and his weight keeps him physical at the catch point. Lloyd has a high football IQ and its shown on tape as he adjusted his defensive lineman, freeing lanes for him to explode off the line of scrimmage blowing up plays in the backfield.

In his senior year, he had 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, all in 14 games.

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Before the Green Bay Packers grab a replacement for Davante Adams, they take the best player available based on needs. Interior defensive lineman Jordan Davis, shocked everyone at the NFL Combine by running a 4.78 forty-yard dash weighing in at 340 pounds.

Davis is a massive force on the inside who can be an absolute disrupter when facing opposing quarterbacks; but his specialty is stopping the run. The Packers should get immediate production to help take the defense to the next level.

Arizona Cardinals: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

(Ceb Osu21min Kwr 20)

The Arizona Cardinals pick up a replacement for Christian Kirk. The Ohio State Buckeye wide receiver was an absolute stud last year pulling in 70 receptions for 1,058 yards averaging 15.1 yards per reception. His speed, route running and yards after the catch should translate to immediate production for the Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

( Citrus Fb Extra 043 Jpg)

Ever since, All-Pro, Travis Fredrick retired in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t found an adequate replacement at the center position. Linderbaum will come in as an immediate starter who can provide balance in the run attack and also in pass protection.

According to PFF, Linderbaum, received 96.6 run-blocking grade, which will be a huge help for veteran running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard.

Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

(Syndication: The Des Moines Register)

The Buffalo Bills are the first team to select a running back in the 2022 NFL Draft. Breece Hall will be an immediate starter for the Bills and continue his dominance that he had in college.

At Iowa State, Hall racked up 1,472 rushing yards and tied third in the nation with 20 touchdowns. He loves to score as he set an FBS record with 24 straight games with a rushing touchdown.

Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Tennessee Titans don’t have a second-round pick because of last year’s Julio Jones trade, so they use this pick to help protect Ryan Tannehill and block for Derrick Henry.

According to PFF, Johnson is the highest graded offensive player from Boston College since 2014, (84.4). Johnson is a versatile lineman who played as a tackle and guard throughout his time in college. He allowed on 22 and two sacks in 2020 as a left tackle; and only one sack in his two years at guard.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

After trading Shaq Mason for a draft pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Guard Kenyon Green. He’s 6-foot-4, 323 pounds and can play virtually anywhere. Last year, he had two starts at right tackle, one at left tackle, two at right guard and seven at left guard.

Green is an anchor on the offensive line who can drive his blocks making lanes for running backs. Expect him to come in and start right away, protecting Tom Brady.

Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

With the departure of Devonte Adams, the Green Bay Packers grab Treylon Burks from Arkansas. His size and downfield speed give the Packers a new weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

Burks is a big-body receiver standing at 6-foot-2 who can play both in the slot and on the outside. In 2021, Burks racked up 1,104 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns on 66 receptions.

Kansas City Chiefs: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With the departure of Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking for a replacement, and who better than former Georgia Bulldog, George Pickens.

Pickens has the speed to stretch defenses vertically and ball skills to be the Chiefs new ‘X’ receiver. He has ideal size, listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, he ran a 4.47 at the NFL Combine. He ended his college career with 1,347 yards, 14 touchdowns in 26 games. Expect Pickens to come in and compete for a starting job.

Kansas City Chiefs: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

( Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steve Spagnuolo era has been underwhelming when it comes to getting pressure on the quarterback. Last year, Chris Jones was moved to the outside then back inside in order to maintain pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Former Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie fills their pass rushing needs.

Ebiketie has good length and active hands when getting to the quarterback. He is explosive off the line of scrimmage and has a high motor when getting around the edge. Expect Ebiketie to gain some weight to be more of a force in the run game, but to start right away in the Chiefs’ defense.

Cincinnati Bengals: Kyler Gordan, CB, Washington

( Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cincinnati Bengals only have one corner locked into a contract after the 2022 season. It’s only fitting for them to grab a cornerback for the future and select, Kyler Gordan from Washington. After testing well at the NFL Combine, and only 22 years old, Gordan has a lot of room to grow and learn in an established defense.

Gordan received an overall grade of 87.2 from PFF, and last year he pulled in two interceptions, seven pass breakups and two tackles for loss. He’s a player who will take some grooming but has a very high upside.

Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

( Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Since the Detroit Lions selected the best player on defense, they now focus on the offense side of the ball and grab their quarterback for the future. Malik Willis will compete with current quarterback Jared Goff for the starting position, but will most likely learn from the six-year veteran.

Willis has all the tools to be successful, an impressive arm and fantastic mobility with the ball in his hands. In the last two years, Willis threw for 5,117 yards, had 47 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions.

