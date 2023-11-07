Lauri Markkanen Top assists vs. Chicago Bulls
Lauri Markkanen Top assists vs. Chicago Bulls, 11/06/2023
Lauri Markkanen Top assists vs. Chicago Bulls, 11/06/2023
Colorado led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter in a stunning upset on opening night.
Ohtani is seeking his second MVP award in three seasons.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The Jets are seeking their fourth-straight win.
Murray's been sidelined with a torn ACL.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.
After speculation that Craig Counsell would sign with Milwaukee or New York, a mystery team stepped in.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Freshmen made the most noise as No. 6-ranked South Carolina and No. 10 Notre Dame opened the slate in the first college basketball game played in Paris, France.
Does the Texans rookie have a chance of getting in the MVP conversation?
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
The Tigers are the top storyline of the first week of the season, followed closely by how South Carolina and Connecticut will fare given departures and health.
Rapinoe has won just about everything there is to win in women's soccer — except an NWSL title, which she could claim Saturday in the final game of her transcendent career.