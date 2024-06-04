Lauri Markkanen out of Olympic qualifiers for Finland due to shoulder injury

Utah Jazz v Sacramento Kings

Lauri Markkanen played just four of Utah's final 21 games because of a shoulder impingement.

Now, that same injury is keeping him from playing for Finland in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament to earn a spot in the Paris Games. Markkanen made the announcement on Finland's national team site (hat tip: EuroHoops).

"Certainly, this is tough," Markkanen said in his announcement. "Representing Finland and playing for the national team is an honor for me. Along with my teammates, we have been talking all season about how sweet it would be to advance to the Olympic Games."

Markkanen wrote that doctors said he would be cleared to play in August, too late for the Olympics, but meaning he would be ready to go to Jazz training camp next fall. Markkanen led Utah in scoring this season, averaging 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. Those numbers were down slightly from his All-Star season the year before, but he battled through injuries for much of the campaign.

Markkanen and the Jazz are reportedly working toward a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Utah. Danny Ainge is said to see Markkanen as part of the core he wants to retool the team around.

Finland is in a qualifying group with Spain (the host of the qualifying tournament), Lebanon, Angola, Poland, and the Bahamas. Only one of those six teams will qualify for the Paris Olympics.