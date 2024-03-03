Lauri Markkanen with the flush

Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Jorge Martin recommends drafting several players who have a key motivation to put up big numbers this season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
The Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal the pitchers they're most excited about for the 2024 season.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
Perkins was a breakout star as a freshman edge rusher with 7.5 sacks in 2022.
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
In today's special edition: In lieu of our typical format, the top half of today's newsletter is dedicated to our feature story: Rugby, mouthguards and the future of head injuries.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combined for a brilliant late goal to earn Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.