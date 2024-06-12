Laurent Koscielny secures new position of power at Lorient

Relegated to Ligue 2, FC Lorient are restructuring. Whilst there are uncertainties surrounding the future of manager Régis Le Bris, former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has been handed a position of power in Les Merlus’ evolving set-up.

Lorient almost pulled off a great escape on the final day of the Ligue 1 season, however, they joined Clermont Foot and then FC Metz in making the drop to the second tier. It is a relegation that may cost Le Bris his job as manager, and L’Équipe understands that the Frenchman will indeed soon find himself out of a job. Koscielny will now have a significant say in the matter.

Having played for Lorient for one season (2009/10), the former France international returned to the club last summer, becoming the manager of the club’s U17 side. He has now taken on a different role at the Breton club. In a press release, Lorien revealed that Koscielny has been appointed as part of the sporting management set-up.

The vague wording of the statement means that he hasn’t officially been nominated as sporting director, however, the announcement will give him siginficiant power in determing the direction of the club. The role of sporting director had been vacant since Christophe Le Roux’s departure in the summer of 2022 but that role has now been unofficially filled.

