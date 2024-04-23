Laurens/Milford rides monster 4th inning to 15-7 win

Apr. 22—The Laurens/Milford softball team used a 13-run fourth inning to defeat Schenevus 15-7 in Milford Monday.

Each player in the starting lineup for L/M scored at least once in the win.

Bella Qua and Bella Garlick each tallied a double, a single and three RBI while Lexi Sutphin had two hits and scored three runs and Brooke Mann had two hits and two RBI for L/M.

L/M (3-2) will host Edmeston/Morris on Friday while Schenevus (5-2) will face Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Tuesday.

Oneonta 12, Unatego 4

Oneonta took down Unatego 12-4 in a non-league matchup at home on Monday.

Izzy Giacomelli singled, walked and scored four runs for the Yellowjackets while Ivy Tice and Kylie Carr each singled and Logan Jipson scored three runs.

Lily Bridger was the winning pitcher, striking out two over four wins in the win.

Bailey McCoy singled and scored a run for Unatego while striking out seven over five innings in the loss.

Oneonta will visit Johnson City on Thursday while Unatego will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday.

Roxbury/Gilboa 23, South Kortright 4

Roxbury/Gilboa cruised to a 23-4 win over South Kortright on the road Monday.

Olivia Ross tripled and singled while Caitlyn Ciaravino tripled and singled twice in the win.

Bryanna Meehan was the winning pitcher, striking out four over five innings.

Neleh Brown struck out five over five innings for the Rams.

Edmeston/Morris 11, Worcester 5

Edmeston/Morris improved to 6-0 on Monday with an 11-5 home win over Worcester.

Hannah Wist, Jessica Walling and Samantha Coyle each had doubles in the win, with Coyle going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Wist was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 batters in seven innings.

Angel Mravlja had a double for Worcester while also notching six strikeouts in the circle.

E/M will face Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday.

Notre Dame 21, Cooperstown 3

Cooperstown fell to Utica Notre Dame 21-3 on the road Monday.

The Hawkeyes took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Notre Dame scored four in the third inning to take a 5-3 lead and never looked back from there.

Katie Crippen doubled for the Hawkeyes while Tori France and Bella Reich each tallied hits in the loss.

Jensen Merwin struck out three over four innings in the circle.

Cooperstown (4-3) will visit Frankfort-Schuyler on Wednesday.

Deposit-Hancock 15, Delhi 0

Delhi fell to Deposit-Hancock 15-0 in six innings on the road Monday.

The Eagles scored eight in the second inning and the Bulldogs were not able to overcome the early deficit.

Peyton Garcia and Leah Dennis each tallied hits for Delhi while Alli Ferrara struck out six over five innings in the loss.

Delhi will visit Norwich on Tuesday.

Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1 (Saturday)

Cooperstown pulled away with four runs in the sixth inning to defeat Herkimer 6-1 Saturday at home.

Crippen led the way, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI while Grace Sperry had two RBI in the win.

Emmy Lippitt earned the win in the circle striking out four over seven innings.

Susquehanna Valley 8, Sidney 3 (Sunday)

Sidney split a pair of games over the weekend, defeating Chenango Valley 6-4 on Saturday and falling to Susquehanna Valley 8-3 on Sunday.

Ava Cirigliano went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's win while also striking out 11 batters as the winning pitcher.

Bella West scored three runs while Adrianna Tanner had an RBI.

Cirigliano also pitched in Sunday's game, striking out five and walking two in the loss. She added an RBI at the plate.

Bella West, meanwhile, went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Sidney (4-3) will be at Bainbridge-Guilford on Tuesday.

Laurens/Milford 15, Schenevus 7

S 201 003 0 — 7 9 2

L/M 000 (13)20 X — 15 11 3

S: Autumn Burton (L)

L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick

2B: Bella Qua (L/M), Bella Garlick (L/M)

Oneonta 12, Unatego 4

U 101 200 0 — 4 4 4

OHS 140 430 X — 12 3 1

U: Bailey McCoy (L), Avery James (6) and Dixie Boglioli

OHS: Lily Bridger (W), Ivy Tice (5) and Emma Burr

Roxbury/Gilboa 23, South Kortright 4

R/G (11)43 05X X — 23 14 5

SK 011 02X X — 4 7 23

R/G: Bryanna Meehan (W) and Aurora Stingel, Bailey Hughes (5)

SK: Neleh Brown (L) and Lilly Temple

3B: Olivia Ross (R/G), Caitlyn Ciaravino (R/G)

Edmeston/Morris 11, Worcester 5

W 001 210 1 — 5 7 7

E/M 304 130 X — 11 9 4

W: Angel Mravlja (L) and Hailey Shalor

E/M: Hannah Wist (W) and Brooke McKinney, Kenna Buriello

2B: Hannah Wist (E/M), Jessica Walling (E/M), Samantha Coyle (E/M), Angel Mravlja (W)

Notre Dame 21, Cooperstown 3

Coop 201 00X X — 3 3 0

ND 014 (16)XX X — 21 11 0

Coop: Jensen Merwin (L) and Katie Crippen

ND: Bella Zalocha (W), Erin Trinkaus and Emma Johnson

2B: Katie Crippen (Coop)

Deposit-Hancock 15, Delhi 0

DA 000 000 — 0 2 5

D-H 083 103 — 15 13 0

DA: A. Ferrara (L) and K. Fitch

D-H: A. Smith (W) and H. Begeal

3B: A. Makowski (D-H)

2B: H. Begeal 2 (D-H), A. Smith (D-H), P. Macumber (D-H)

Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1 (Saturday)

Herk ... 000 100 0 — 1 4 0

Coop ... 101 004 X — 6 5 0

H: Leah Bray (L) and Havonna White

Coop: Emmy Lippitt (W) and Katie Crippen

3B: Katie Crippen (Coop)

Susquehanna Valley 8, Sidney 3 (Sunday)

Sid ... 111 000 0 — 3 5 4

SV ... 120 113 X — 8 8 1

Sid: Ava Cirigliano (L) and Sam Constable

SV: LilliOnna D'Introno (W) and LaBarre

HR: Kylee Richardson (SV)

2B: Bella West (Sid), Moelder (SV)

Sidney 6, Chenango Valley 4 (Sunday)

Sid ... 001 131 0 — 6 9 2

CV ... 201 100 0 — 4 3 2

Sid: Ava Cirigliano (W) and Sam Constable

L: Abby Cron (CV)

2B: Ava Cirigliano (S), Colsten Beers (CV)